Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,897 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 7,156,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,853. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

