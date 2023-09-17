Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,043 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.64. 1,193,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,817. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

