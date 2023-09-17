Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,880,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,641. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

