Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

