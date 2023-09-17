Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE ISD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

