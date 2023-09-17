Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,067. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.