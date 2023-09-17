Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $26,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $235.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,286. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

