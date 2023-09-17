Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $343.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,669,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,181 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $343,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,696. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.