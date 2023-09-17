Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 22.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 133.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.83.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

