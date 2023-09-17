Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $238.31. 1,541,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.77. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

