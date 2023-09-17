Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $69.49 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,883 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.59% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $69,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 1,090,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

