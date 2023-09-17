Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 263.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $4,968,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.9% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 957.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

