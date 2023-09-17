Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 735,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,285,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 873,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BTZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 289,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.