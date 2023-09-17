Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $7.72 Million Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 725,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 87,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

