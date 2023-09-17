Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,720 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VNQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.