Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 208.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

View Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.