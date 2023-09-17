Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $37.41 on Friday, reaching $3,160.15. The company had a trading volume of 857,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,014. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,046.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,766.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $9,214,984 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

