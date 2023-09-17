Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,432,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 184,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,178,000.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,581 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

