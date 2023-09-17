Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $32.24 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.25. 5,696,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.