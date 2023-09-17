Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,951. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.14 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $197.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

