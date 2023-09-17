Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.81. The company had a trading volume of 725,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

