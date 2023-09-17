Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.72. 1,761,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,713. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

