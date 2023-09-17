Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

