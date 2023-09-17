Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $347,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.22. 2,241,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,401. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

