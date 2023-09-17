Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 125 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,246. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,993. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

