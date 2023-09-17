Cardano Market Cap Hits $8.79 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and approximately $76.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.06 or 0.06135207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00034753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,167,977,941 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,284,513 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.