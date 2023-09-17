Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Overweight” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.61.

CCL opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

