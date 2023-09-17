Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CASY. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $278.84 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

