Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,590 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of PJUN stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $598.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

