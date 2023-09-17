Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $165.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

