Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TMO opened at $515.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.37 and a 200-day moving average of $541.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

