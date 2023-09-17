Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

