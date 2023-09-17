Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.2 %

ADP stock opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.