Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $240.20 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 190.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

