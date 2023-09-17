Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,760.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,599,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,518 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,256 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,743,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,967,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

