Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $164.23.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

