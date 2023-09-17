Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,563 shares of company stock valued at $984,099 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

