Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:HYHG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Trading Down 0.3 %

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Announces Dividend

ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.3184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

