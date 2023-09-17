Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $433.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.71 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

