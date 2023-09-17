Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $116.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

