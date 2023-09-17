Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $626,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $70.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

