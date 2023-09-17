Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,335 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.41.
