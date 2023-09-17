Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.