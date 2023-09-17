Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAYFree Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMAY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.5 %

UMAY stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

