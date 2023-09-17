Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

