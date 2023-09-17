Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

