Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 13,700 shares trading hands.
Cavitation Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
