CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

CCCS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 0.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

