Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.33.

Centene stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $87.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 60.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,729,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

