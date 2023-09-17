Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.